Field & Main Bank Has $299,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.