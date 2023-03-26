Field & Main Bank Has $657,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $108.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.13.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

