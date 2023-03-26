Field & Main Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 106,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

