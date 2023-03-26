Field & Main Bank Sells 675 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Articles

