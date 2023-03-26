First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.13. 1,513,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

