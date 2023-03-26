First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,380 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $18,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RDVY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. 936,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

