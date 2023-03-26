Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 200.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,549. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

