Fruits (FRTS) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Fruits has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $388,443.65 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Fruits alerts:

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

