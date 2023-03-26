FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Manitowoc Trading Down 1.4 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

MTW opened at $16.64 on Friday. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $583.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.