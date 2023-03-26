FY2025 EPS Estimates for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Raised by Analyst

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Geely Automobile in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei now forecasts that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Geely Automobile’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.