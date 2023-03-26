Galxe Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00006136 BTC on major exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $91.97 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galxe Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

