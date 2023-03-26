Garland Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,554 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 3.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $3,848,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 64,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.