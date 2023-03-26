Garland Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 4.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.53. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

