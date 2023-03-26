Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

