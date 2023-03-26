Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ROK opened at $277.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.13 and its 200 day moving average is $262.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.