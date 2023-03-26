General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.50. 1,370,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

