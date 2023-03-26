GenWealth Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Dow30 accounts for about 1.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 1.18% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $371,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.91. 623,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,953. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18.

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

