GenWealth Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $87.01. 430,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,227. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

