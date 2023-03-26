GenWealth Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,013,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after buying an additional 577,552 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,953. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

