Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CAO Sells $11,837.52 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) CAO Chris Hoel sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $11,837.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $66,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

