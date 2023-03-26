Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $2,735.99 on Top Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for $2,735.99 or 0.09843225 BTC on major exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $819,039.47 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00330901 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.83 or 0.25882755 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010107 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars.
