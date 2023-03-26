Gritstone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 809,072 Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 809,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74,881 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CITEW remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a business combination partner focused on the technology firm in India. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

