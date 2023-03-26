Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $253,000 in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of ESGEN Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,716,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESAC remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

