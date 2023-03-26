Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.
VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ VMGAW remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
About VMG Consumer Acquisition
VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.
