Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dryden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 828,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 313,491 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 16.3 %

Shares of IVCBW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

