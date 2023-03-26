Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVIIU remained flat at $10.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials, and technology enabled services.

