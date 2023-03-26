Gritstone Asset Management LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 893,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCAHW. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCAHW remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

