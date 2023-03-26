GT Biopharma (GTBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.88. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. State Street Corp grew its position in GT Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 587.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

