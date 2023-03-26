GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $40.77 million and $137,578.94 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

