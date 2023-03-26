Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

