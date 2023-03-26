HC Wainwright Increases 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $30.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $849.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

