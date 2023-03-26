Head-To-Head Analysis: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Autoliv has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 1 9 5 0 2.27 Holley 0 4 5 0 2.56

Autoliv presently has a consensus price target of $99.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.31%. Holley has a consensus price target of $6.94, indicating a potential upside of 196.77%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than Autoliv.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 4.80% 14.84% 5.14% Holley 10.72% 2.03% 0.63%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.84 billion 0.87 $423.00 million $4.86 18.36 Holley $688.42 million 0.40 $73.77 million $0.64 3.66

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autoliv beats Holley on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

