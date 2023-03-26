Head-To-Head Comparison: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AngioDynamics and Beauty Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $316.22 million 1.49 -$26.55 million ($0.83) -14.52 Beauty Health $365.88 million 4.39 $44.38 million ($0.18) -67.28

Beauty Health has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 0 1 4.00 Beauty Health 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings for AngioDynamics and Beauty Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AngioDynamics presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.51%. Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.09%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Volatility and Risk

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -9.98% -0.14% -0.10% Beauty Health 12.13% 1.97% 0.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beauty Health beats AngioDynamics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

