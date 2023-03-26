Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HCAT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 948,234 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 587,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,204,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 294,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

