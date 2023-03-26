HEX (HEX) Price Down 4.3% This Week

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $47.89 billion and approximately $21.44 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00332214 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,230.25 or 0.25985350 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010149 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
