HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,575 Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DJD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 210.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 70,890 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.84.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

