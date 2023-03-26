HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 23,862 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 12.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $52,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,706 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 686,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.