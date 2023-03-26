HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

TSCO stock opened at $227.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

