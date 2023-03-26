HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 173.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

