HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $32.31 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

