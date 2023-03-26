HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 505 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2,970.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

