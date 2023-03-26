HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

