HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.