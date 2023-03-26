HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

