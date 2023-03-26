HitBTC Token (HIT) One Day Volume Reaches $408,931.87

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $408,931.87 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HitBTC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00334669 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.71 or 0.26177507 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010224 BTC.

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HitBTC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitBTC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.