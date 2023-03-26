HitBTC Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $206.25 Million (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $399,372.01 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

