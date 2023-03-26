Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

