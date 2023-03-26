Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2,563.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

