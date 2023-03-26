Hop Protocol Trading Down 9.9% This Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $950,664.81 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

