Horizen Price Tops $10.25 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.25 or 0.00036851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $138.46 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,509,988 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

